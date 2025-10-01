Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled

Kantara was the biggest pan-Indian hit of the country and there are huge expectations on the prequel Kantara Chapter 1 that is aimed for October 2nd release. The response for the trailer too is quite positive. The advance sales have opened recently and they aren’t encouraging. The makers decided to screen early premieres on the night of October 1st. The premiere shows across the country are getting canceled due to the poor occupancy. A record number of premieres are planned and the makers have decided to cancel their plans of premiere shows. The distributors decided to screen the film with morning shows on October 2nd and canceled all the early premieres.

The Hindi pre-release sales are shockingly very low. Trade analysts predicted that Kantara Chapter1 will open on a super strong note but the initial sales hint that the film will open with poor occupancies outside Karnataka. A stupendous word of mouth is needed for the film to fare well and end up as a decent hit. Coming to the Telugu version, Prabhas released the trailer and NTR attended the pre-release event. The film also got a ticket hike in Andhra Pradesh. We have to wait to see how the film will fare at the box-office.Directed by Rishab Shetty, the actor himself played the lead role. Hombale Films bankrolled Kantara Chapter1.