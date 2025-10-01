x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled

Published on October 1, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
image
Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara
image
Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan Teaser: Utterly Unpredictable

Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled

Kantara was the biggest pan-Indian hit of the country and there are huge expectations on the prequel Kantara Chapter 1 that is aimed for October 2nd release. The response for the trailer too is quite positive. The advance sales have opened recently and they aren’t encouraging. The makers decided to screen early premieres on the night of October 1st. The premiere shows across the country are getting canceled due to the poor occupancy. A record number of premieres are planned and the makers have decided to cancel their plans of premiere shows. The distributors decided to screen the film with morning shows on October 2nd and canceled all the early premieres.

The Hindi pre-release sales are shockingly very low. Trade analysts predicted that Kantara Chapter1 will open on a super strong note but the initial sales hint that the film will open with poor occupancies outside Karnataka. A stupendous word of mouth is needed for the film to fare well and end up as a decent hit. Coming to the Telugu version, Prabhas released the trailer and NTR attended the pre-release event. The film also got a ticket hike in Andhra Pradesh. We have to wait to see how the film will fare at the box-office.Directed by Rishab Shetty, the actor himself played the lead role. Hombale Films bankrolled Kantara Chapter1.

Next Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House Previous Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara
else

TRENDING

image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
image
Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara

Latest

image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
image
Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara
image
Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan Teaser: Utterly Unpredictable

Most Read

image
Dasara Bonanza for Small Contractors in Andhra Pradesh
image
Vijay breaks silence over stampede
image
Trump shocks film industry, slaps heavy tariffs

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look