Shocking pending shoot for Akhil’s Agent

Akhil Akkineni has all his hopes on Agent and he dedicated close to two years for the film. Surendar Reddy is the director and the film also the costliest one made in Akhil’s career. The film is announced for April 28th release this year during summer. But the shooting portions of the film are yet to be wrapped up. The film’s producer Anil Sunkara is not in a mood to miss the planned release date. It may be shocking but close to 20 days of shoot is still pending including a song. The shoot of the film is currently happening.

There are lot of rumors about Agent but the teaser generated enough buzz. The released songs failed to make any impact. The post-production work is currently going on and the makers are yet to kick-start the promotions of Agent. Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady and AK Entertainments are the producers. We have to wait to see if Agent hits the screens as per the plan.