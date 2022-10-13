Shruti Haasan’s bold statement about Nose Job

Shruti Haasan is one actress who tasted a series of hits, took a long pause and turned back busy. The actress is working with star actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Prabhas currently. The actress during a recent interaction made a bold statement about her nose job. She revealed that she got a nose job done to look pretty and beautiful on screen. “I did my first film with an old nose. My nose was broken and I got my nose job done. I also got fillers. I was called a foreigner’s face and I don’t look like an Indian told many filmmakers but I am taken as an Indian village girl in most of my films” told the actress.

Shruti Haasan surprised everyone after she made her comeback with Ravi Teja’s Krack. She was soon picked up by Prashanth Neel beside Prabhas in Salaar. The film is currently in the last leg of shoot and it will release in September 2023. The actress is done with the shoot of Balakrishna’s next film and she is completing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. Shruti Haasan has a big 2023 as all her crucial films will head for release soon. Shruti is keen to sign some more films soon.