Siddha’s Saga: Mix of spirituality, stunts and scintillating moments

Makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Acharya have unveiled a video that shows various faces of Siddha, the character played by Ram Charan.

The video with intense musical score by by Mani Sharma is a delight to watch. The 1.15 minute video is a collage of the spiritual, action and romantic sides of Siddha

There are interesting glimpses of Siddha serving a spiritual organisation, fighting for dharma and sharing romantic moments with Pooja Hegde. And in yet another delight, the video shows us Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together.

It was recently announced that Acharya will see the light of the day on February 4, 2022. The film directed by Koratala Siva is a social subject that deals with Naxal and other issues, it is learnt. Shoot was completed recently.

Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment, Acharya will be presented by Surekha Konidela.