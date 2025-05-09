Sree Vishnu’s Single Review

Single Movie Review

Single Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Sree Vishnu is one Tollywood actor who is banking on healthy entertainment. With less heroism and more sensible entertainment, he has been doing impressive films. His films are also new and unique. After Samajavaragamana, Sree Vishnu has come up with Single, a hilarious entertainer. Caarthick Raju is the director and Ivana, Kethika Sharma are the lead actresses. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the music. Single released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Vijay (Sree Vishnu) is a youngster who is single for a while and dreams of falling in love. His close buddy Aravind (Vennela Kishore) is also single but he finds a girl named Gayathri. Vijay then decides to get committed immediately. He spots Purva (Ketika Sharma) in a metro and falls for her instantly. But she is not much bothered about him. Soon Harini (Ivana) comes into the life of Vijay. Soon, this turns into a triangular love story with a lot of twists. The rest of Single is all about whom Vijay picks and what happens to his life.

Analysis:

Single has no great point in it as a plot. But the film is packed with fun and fun. The single liners, fun generated around the characters of Vijay and Aravind is quite impressive. The film starts on a simple note on Sree Vishnu introducing his character and his friend. The struggles of Singles along with their professional life is well presented. Vennela Kishore gets a hilarious role on a full length note after years and he delivers it with perfection. Single will connect well to the youth who are habitual of social media. The Lungi episode on Vennela Kishore and the Audi scene worked well. The writers of the film have to be appreciated. Without a strong plot, the first half is loaded with entertainment and it is passable.

There is a lot of fun on social media. The trolls and memes are used well. It is quite common to use them in films. But the social media memes are well used at the right placement and timing. With the right placement, the fun was well generated and it sounded hilarious. Satya comes during the climax and his comic timing is very good. Satya plays a man who loves second hand things. This also connects well. The second half of Single too is equally entertaining. There are a lot of references from the films made by Allu Aravind and Geetha Arts.

Single also has an emotional side with the entry of Rajendra Prasad’s role. The role also brings several twists and Sree Vishnu carries them well in those episodes. The climax is simple and predictable.

Performances:

Sree Vishnu carries the entire film on his shoulders and he is just flawless throughout the film. He is the best entertainer among the young Tollywood actors and Single proves it again. He also used the card ‘King of Entertainment’ during his introduction in the film. Vennela Kishore gets a memorable role after years and he lived up to the expectations. He gets a full length role in the film and his expressions are top class. Both the actresses Ivana and Kethika Sharma did their parts well. All the other actors are good.

The songs are a huge disappointment though they are visually good. The background score is ok. The production values are not upto the mark. The film lacks quality. Most of the film happens in a metro station, office and penthouse. The writing throughout has to be appreciated. The editing work is quite sharp. Single is a film that is enjoyable because of the fun that is generated throughout. It is an enjoyable ride and watch it with your friends and family members.

