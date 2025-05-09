x
Home > Politics

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces three new flights for AP

Published on May 9, 2025 by swathy

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces three new flights for AP

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced three new flights for Andhra Pradesh. These new flights, starting operations from June will spruce up aviation map of south Indian state in a considerable way.

Among the new flights, Vishakapatnam-Abu Dhabi flight is the international service. The Vishakapatnam-Abu Dhabi flight being run by Indigo Airlines will be launched on June 13. This new international flight will operate four days per week.

Another new flight between Vishakapatnam and Bhubaneshwar will be launched on June 12. This flight service is also operated by Indigo. Vishakapatnam sees visitors travelling to and from the city to Orissa state in large numbers. So, the Vishakapatnam-Bhubaneshwar flight is expected to cater to this large group, easing travel between Vizag and Bhubaneshwar.

While these two flight services are for Vishakapatnam and operated by Indigo, the third flight caters to air passengers of Vijayawada region and is operated by Air India.

From June 2, Air India will start operating flight sevice between Vijayawada and Bengaluru. This flight service connects capital cities of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and is expected to get huge patronage from the air passengers. With Chandrababu Naidu Govt making gaint strides in case of capital Amaravati construction, there is a big need for stepping up air travel facilities to and from the city. Thus the Air India flight service between Bengaluru and Vijayawada is expected to be a big hit.

