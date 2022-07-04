Sini Shetty crowned as Miss India 2022

Sini Shetty is named as the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022. The VLCC Femina Miss India ceremony was hosted at Jio World Convention Centre and Karnataka’s Sini Shetty won in the finals. Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan is the first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh is the second runner-up. The jury consisted of Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi, Shaimak Davar and Mithali Raj.

All the 31 state winners participated in the event and all the finalists landed in Mumbai. They underwent special training before the final. Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler performed in the final event that was hosted by Maniesh Paul. “Thanks for all your lovely wishes. I hope I made Karnataka proud. Can’t wait to start this new journey and make India proud.

Keep showering all your love and blessings and I love y’all” posted Sini Shetty.