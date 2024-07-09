x
Home > Politics > SIT required on YSR Congress land grabbing

SIT required on YSR Congress land grabbing

Published on July 9, 2024

SIT required on YSR Congress land grabbing

Senior TDP leader Prathipati Pullarao demanded that the state government constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the land grabbing by the YSR Congress leaders. Speaking to the media persons on Tuesday, Pullarao alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have looted lands across the state.

The YSR Congress leaders grabbed the lands from Chittoor to north Andhra, he said. He further said that in north Andhra alone, over 40,000 acres of lands were grabbed by the YSR Congress leaders. He said that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy have grabbed the government and private lands.

They have also grabbed the SCs lands by giving rights to the SCs on the assigned lands. He said that they have taken away the SCs lands by resurvey conducted in the state. The land survey was a big drama by the YSR Congress government in the last five years to identify the lands and grab them, he said.

He wanted the State government to constitute SIT and investigate the land deals held in the last five years. He also wanted the government to punish the land grabbers and restore the lands to the original owners.

He said that he would meet chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu shortly and give a representation to him seeking the constitution of SIT. He emphasized the need to restore the lands to the original owners and take severe action against the land grabbers.

