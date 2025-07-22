x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam

Published on July 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Rashi Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan’s UBS
image
SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event has become a Game changer for the film
image
Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release
image
Betting App Scandal: Rana, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi Summoned by ED

SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has uncovered that part of the scam money, estimated at over ₹3,500 crore, was allegedly diverted to fund election expenses for YSRCP candidates in the districts of Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor.

The report identifies the key involvement of YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in distributing the illicit funds to party candidates. Notably, former Kavali MLA Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy is said to have received funds from the scam. The SIT found that several sitting MLAs, their assistants, and local-level party leaders received money during the last elections.

According to the findings, approximately ₹200–300 crore from the scam proceeds were funnelled specifically into election campaigning in the three districts. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is reported to have overseen the operation, using close associates, including Balaji Yadav, Naveen Krishna, and security aide Dubbaka Giribabu, to move and deliver the cash from Hyderabad and Tadepalli.

Phone records and surveillance data reveal that Balaji Yadav received multiple calls from Prathap Kumar Reddy on March 11, 2024. Within a day, cash was delivered to his PA in Kavali. The SIT further alleges that grassroots leaders were each paid up to ₹10 lakh, with ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore going to local influential figures in various mandals to mobilise votes. The money trails link to multiple dens, including apartments in Hyderabad’s Khajaguda and Prashasan Nagar, where crores were reportedly stored before distribution.

Additional suspects like Saif Ahmad and Behrun Sajeel Shaikh are believed to have stored and transferred significant amounts of cash. In another instance, K Avinash Reddy reportedly transported ₹3 crore from Hyderabad to Tadepalli for election use.

The SIT’s preliminary charge sheet includes technical and digital evidence supporting these claims, highlighting a well-organised operation to misuse scam proceeds for political gain during elections.

Next Rashi Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan’s UBS Previous Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event has become a Game changer for the film
else

TRENDING

image
Rashi Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan’s UBS
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event has become a Game changer for the film
image
Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release

Latest

image
Rashi Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan’s UBS
image
SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event has become a Game changer for the film
image
Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release
image
Betting App Scandal: Rana, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi Summoned by ED

Most Read

image
SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam
image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree