SIT Tightens Net Around KCR and Harish Rao

The phone-tapping investigation in Telangana has entered a decisive phase as the Special Investigation Team sharpens its focus on senior political leaders. According to reports, the SIT is preparing to issue notices to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former minister Harish Rao. Investigators believe their examination is essential to bring the case to a logical conclusion.

At the center of the case is former SIB official Prabhakar Rao. During questioning, he reportedly stated that surveillance activities were conducted under the instructions of higher authorities. However, senior officials have denied issuing any such orders. This contradiction has pushed the SIT to look beyond operational officers and examine political accountability.

Sources indicate that the alleged surveillance went far beyond what was necessary for security. Phones of political leaders, journalists and even members of the judiciary were reportedly monitored under the cover of Maoist intelligence gathering. The SIT believes these points to political espionage rather than lawful surveillance.

KCR’s possible questioning is seen as a major turning point. His role in retaining Prabhakar Rao after retirement and assigning him unprecedented responsibilities is under scrutiny. Investigators are examining file notings and reappointment records to establish intent and beneficiaries.

Harish Rao’s name has surfaced in connection with meetings involving key accused persons. The SIT is expected to question him to clarify his role and establish the chain of command.

With Assembly sessions expected to conclude soon, the coming weeks could reshape the political narrative. The investigation now stands at a point where answers from KCR and Harish Rao may define accountability and determine the final course of the case.