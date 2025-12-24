x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mysaa Teaser: Rashmika’s Wild Roar

Published on December 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Mysaa Teaser: Rashmika’s Wild Roar

Rashmika Mandanna who last appeared in a vulnerable character in Girlfriend, will be seen in a totally contrasting role in her next outing Mysaa. It’s a heroine-oriented movie that will have a Pan India release. Directed by first-timer Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, the film’s teaser has been unveiled just a while ago.

From its opening frames, the teaser pulls viewers into a grim, unforgiving world driven by pain, survival, and simmering fury. A voice-over by a mother speaks of a daughter who refuses to bow to death.

Rashmika showcases a feral intensity that feels arresting. Her body language, intense stare, and explosive wild roar reflect a woman shaped by endurance and defiance. The character’s rage erupts into a brutal showdown, signaling a blood-soaked path of resistance rather than submission.

Rawindra Pulle impresses big time with his work. Evidently, he picked a larger-than-life story and presents it in a thrilling way. Shreyaas P Krishna’s remarkable cinematography and Jakes Bejoy’s lively background score are the other highlights.

With just a short glimpse, Mysaa promises a fierce, emotionally charged journey.

Next SIT Tightens Net Around KCR and Harish Rao Previous Warning Bells for Mass Directors
else

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project
image
SIT Tightens Net Around KCR and Harish Rao

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet