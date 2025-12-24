x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Warning Bells for Mass Directors

Published on December 24, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Warning Bells for Mass Directors

The perspective of the audience has been changing from the past few years. Realistic attempts, family and youthful entertainers have become the top priorities for the audience. Most of them are not much interested in over the top mass entertainers and regular commercial capers. Though such films are impressive, the reach is minimal or they are rejected badly. Youth and family audience are deciding the fate of the films these days. They are no longer interested in loud mass entertainers. Directors like Boyapati are specialists in delivering mass films with peak action episodes.

They have to know the current trend and switch paths. Films that are banking on complete mass and action are no longer everyone’s choice. Even the hardcore fans of actors are not showing interest in such films. Films like Akhanda 2 did not register great openings because of the loud and outdated action. The film also failed to get the sequel advantage. VV Vinayak has directed some of the biggest hits and he vanished because of betting on regular formula driven films. All the young directors are well aware about the trend and some of the mass helmers have to realize this and adapt themselves. Else, they would be left with no options.

Next Mysaa Teaser: Rashmika’s Wild Roar Previous Did Maruthi change his Track for Prabhas?
else

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praises On Champion
image
Champion is a special brand of Cinema – Jr. NTR
image
Bunny and Trivikram Film Back on Track?
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Firm Conditions on Godavari–Cauvery Link Project
image
SIT Tightens Net Around KCR and Harish Rao

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet