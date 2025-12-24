Warning Bells for Mass Directors

The perspective of the audience has been changing from the past few years. Realistic attempts, family and youthful entertainers have become the top priorities for the audience. Most of them are not much interested in over the top mass entertainers and regular commercial capers. Though such films are impressive, the reach is minimal or they are rejected badly. Youth and family audience are deciding the fate of the films these days. They are no longer interested in loud mass entertainers. Directors like Boyapati are specialists in delivering mass films with peak action episodes.

They have to know the current trend and switch paths. Films that are banking on complete mass and action are no longer everyone’s choice. Even the hardcore fans of actors are not showing interest in such films. Films like Akhanda 2 did not register great openings because of the loud and outdated action. The film also failed to get the sequel advantage. VV Vinayak has directed some of the biggest hits and he vanished because of betting on regular formula driven films. All the young directors are well aware about the trend and some of the mass helmers have to realize this and adapt themselves. Else, they would be left with no options.