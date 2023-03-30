Advertisement

Santosh Soban and Malvika Nair starrer out-and-out family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule under the direction of Nandini Reddy is carrying positive reports, thanks to the appealing teaser and soulful first single.

On Sri Rama Navami occasion, the film’s second single Sita Kalyanam has been dropped. The wedding song is full of positive vibes. The composition is charming, wherein Chandrabose’s lyrics are so special. Chaitra Ambadipudi and Sri Krishna together sang the number enthrallingly. The lovely visuals in the song composed by Mickey J Meyer make it much more special.

Swapna Cinema is producing the movie that also stars Rajendra Prasad, Gauthami, Naresh, and a few others in important roles. Anni Manchi Sakunamule is getting ready for release on May 18th.