Sita Ramam Is A Beautiful Film Since Long Time: Nagarjuna

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam is going strong at the box office. The movie is just Unstoppable even in the working days in domestic and international markets. King Nagarjuna attended the Success meet of the film today in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Nagarjuna said,”I feel jealous about Dulquer. He got a role I was supposed to do. The movie reminded me of Geethanjali, Manmadhudu, and Santosham days. The interval twist is unexpected and second half is excellent. Hanu did a fantastic job. It’s been a long time since I saw a beautiful film like this. The credit goes to the director and the producers. Dulquer is a charming hero. My respects to Telugu audience who proved they are always ready to encourage good films”.

Dulquer Salmaan is an excited man about the movie success and Nag’s appreciation. “My heartfelt thanks to Telugu audience for their fantastic patronage to the film. Swapna Dutt and Aswini Dutt always reserves the best for me. Swapna has nothing impossible in her dictionary. The movie is getting fantastic response in all languages. People are saying they watched 7-8 times too. Thanks Nag Sir for coming here. He is my favorite,” Dulquer Salmaan told.