Sundeep Kishan-starrer Gully Rowdy will be releasing on September 3. The makers have made an announcement in this regard with a special poster to mark Independence Day.

Sai Kartheek has composed the music, while the movie is directed by G Nageswara Reddy. Gully Rowdy is bankrolled by MVV Satyanarayana under MVV Cinemas banner.

Kona Venkat will present the movie.

Neha Shetty is the heroine, while Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha will be seen in supporting roles.