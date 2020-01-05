SLN Event: DSP and Tamannaah to rock the floor

The pre-release event of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru will start this evening and Megastar Chiranjeevi will attend the as the special guest for the Mega Super Event. The film’s music composer Devi Sri Prasad who is known to thrill the audience with his dance performances on stage will go live today. Tamannaah who did a special number in the film too will shake leg along with DSP for the number on stage during the event.

Several dance performances are planned and all eyes are focused on the theatrical trailer of the film. Megastar Chiranjeevi will release the trailer at 9.09 PM in the event. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is carrying massive expectations. Rashmika played the leading lady and Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj will be seen in other crucial roles.