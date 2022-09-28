Somu Veerraju writes to ABN Radha Krishna

BJP AP State president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday wrote a letter to ABN Andhra Jyothi managing director, Vemuri Radha Krishna threatening him of legal proceedings. Veerraju set the deadline of seven days for Radha Krishna to justify the reports that were published against the BJP leaders in the last three weeks.

Veerraju in his letter said that the Andhra Jyothi had published a story on a BJP leader who was accused of collecting money in four states and looting over Rs 30 crore. This story was published on September 6, 2022.

Another story about BJP national leadership enquiring about the illegal collections of the BJP leader and the story was published on September 18, 2022.

The third story that Veerraju referred to in his letter was about a BJP woman leader collecting money and the story was published on September 24, 2022.

Veerraju said that these stories are baseless and have caused serious damage to the party. He asked Radha Krishna to provide evidence to these reports.

The BJP president termed these reports as yellow media reports aimed at causing damage to the BJP in the public. He asked Radha Krishna to give evidence to the people to prove his charges against the BJP leaders or tender an open apology to the party through the paper.

He said the BJP would take serious legal action against Radha Krishna and the Andhra Jyothi media if they fail to respond to his letter in the next seven days.

It is to be seen how Radha Krishna would respond to this letter!