Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again

Young beauty Sree Leela shot to fame in Telugu cinema and she went on to sign a bunch of films. After tasting debacles and facing criticism, Sree Leela slowed down and turned selective. She was recently featured in a special song beside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. 2025 is going to be a busy year for this Telugu beauty. The actress is shooting for Ravi Teja’s 75th film Mass Jathara and the film is slated for summer 2025 release. The actress is also the leading lady in Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the shoot resumes early next year. Apart from these, she has signed a set of new films.

Sree Leela is the leading lady in Naga Chaitanya’s mystic thriller directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The shoot starts this month and the actress will join the sets soon. She is also the leading lady in Akhil’s upcoming film that will roll next year. Murali Krishna is the director and Annapurna Studios, Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Sree Leela is also in talks to romance Siddhu Jonnalagadda in his upcoming film. A couple of other films are in discussion stages. The actress is back on a signing spree and she has a packed 2025.