Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu vowed to achieve Bharat Ratna Award for late actor and leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). Releasing ‘Tarakaramam – Annagari Antharangam’, a book based on late NTR’s film career, Chandrababu Naidu remembered the contribution of NTR to Telugu people.

“NTR has acted in more than 300 movies. He has lived in whatever role he had done and made it come alive on screen. There is no other actor, who can match his variation, command and impact in acting. He has won the hearts of people by doing variety of roles. He has excelled in acting so much that, people see Lord Krishna, Lord Rama in him, as he had played those roles with immaculate perfection,” said AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu praising late NTR.

“NTR has even excelled as movie director. He had directed landmark movies like Dana Veera Shura Karna, Srimad Virat Veera Brahmendra Swami Charitra, Samrat Ashoka after through research. No body can match his achievements in films,” further said Chandrababu Naidu.

AP CM also reminded how NTR made an indelible mark even as a politician.

“NTR has not just won Telugu people’s hearts as an actor but stayed in their hearts forever as a leader. NTR has brought a recognition and pride for Telugu people at national level. He had created new hope for Telugu people with Telugu Desam Party,” explained Chandrababu Naidu, who is now leading the party.

“The welfare schemes and reforms taken up by NTR as Chief Minister of AP are remembered even today. NTR is the only leader who ran a regional party with nationalistic outlook. Today TDP has a strong membership of 73 lakhs. Telugu Desam Party will prosper as long as there is Telugu identity and culture. We will strive to achieve Bharat Ratna for legend NTR,” vowed AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The book ‘Tarakaramam – Annagari Antharangam’ was released on Saturday, as 2024 marks the 75th year of late NTR’s film career. NTR made his debut in films in 1949 with Mana Desam movie.