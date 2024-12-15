x
Bengaluru techie suicide: Ex-wife and family attested

Published on December 15, 2024 by nymisha

Bengaluru techie suicide: Ex-wife and family attested

After making a series of allegations against her wife Nikita Singhania and her family in his video and 24 page letter, one Bengaluru based techie named Atul Subhash ended his life through suicide at his residence in Munekolala on December 9th. The tragic death sparked huge outrage and the public demanded strict action against his estranged wife and her mother and brother who subjected him to acute mental abuse.

While the death of Atul Subhash continues to receive prolonged debate based on the merits and demerits of the case from the common people, the Bengaluru police have reportedly arrested his ex-wife Nikita Singhania in Gurugram on Saturday. The mother and brother of Nikita were also detained from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. They have been produced in the local court and taken into judicial custody for further investigation.

After the techie’s inhuman ordeal went viral, a case was booked on the three accused for abetment of crime. The Bengaluru police immediately issued look out notices them and launched a hunt to nab them. Meanwhile, Nikita and her family approached the Allahabad High Court for anticipatory bail in this case. Even before the court heard the case, the police have arrested them.

Earlier on Friday, the Bengaluru City Police issued a summons to his wife Nikita Singhania and asked her to appear before it within three days. A four-member Bengaluru City Police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar arrived at Singhania’s residence in the Khowa Mandi area in this Uttar Pradesh district around 11 am and pasted the notice for her summons.

Atul Subhash alleged that his wife demanded 3 Crores as alimony and additional 3 Lakhs as visitation rights to see his son and to withdraw the cases. He also made shocking allegations a judge demanded 5 lakhs as bribe to settle the case in his favour.

