From the Makers of ‘KA’: A New-Age Concept Film ‘Sri Chidambaram’ Title Glimpse Unveiled

Published on August 4, 2025 by swathy

The film ‘KA’ starring Kiran Abbavaram, is widely known for being a sensational blockbuster hit. Now, the makers of ‘KA’ are coming up with another unique and new-age concept film titled ‘Sri Chidambaram’.

Produced under the banner of Sri Chakraas Entertainment, the film is presented by Smt. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by Chinta Vineesha Reddy and Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy. Directed by Vinay Ratnam, the film stars Vamshi Tummala and Sandhya Vashishta as the lead pair.

On Monday, actor Karthikeya released the title glimpse of the film and extended his best wishes to the team.Speaking on the occasion, the producers said,”This is a fresh-feel film made by a group of young talents. The story revolves around a mild-mannered youth who wears glasses due to his insecurity and tries to manage life. The plot is a fun drama about what happens when such a boy falls in love.Set in a beautiful village backdrop, the film features very natural characters and scenes. It includes all emotions and promises to fully satisfy audiences who are looking for something new.”

