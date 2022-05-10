Srikanth onboard for Vijay’s Film

Veteran actor Srikanth essayed the role of the lead antagonist in Balakrishna’s recent film Akhanda. The actor is away from playing the lead roles and he is playing an important role in Ram Charan’s upcoming movie that is directed by Shankar. The latest news is that Srikanth is roped in to play an important role in Vijay’s upcoming movie that is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The shoot of the film is happening in Chennai and the recent schedule is wrapped up in Hyderabad.

Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar and Kick Shyam will be seen in other prominent roles in this family entertainer that is yet to be titled. The shoot is expected to be completed by October and the makers are keen on releasing the film during Sankranthi 2023. Dil Raju is the producer and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Thaman is the music composer for this big-budget film that is shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.