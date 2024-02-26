x
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
SS Karthikeya acquires the rights of Malayalam Blockbuster

SS Karthikeya acquires the rights of Malayalam Blockbuster

Premalu is a small film made in Malayalam and the film is doing wonders at the Kerala box-office. After receiving extremely good response, there is a huge demand for the rights of the film. The Malayalam version of Premalu is running with packed houses in cities like Hyderabad. Several top Tollywood producers have been in the race for the Telugu rights. SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya is said to have acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of the film and the dubbing works are in the final stages. Premalu will have a wide release on March 8th across the Telugu states on the eve of Maha Shivarathri. The film will also clash with Gopichand’s Bhimaa and Vishwak Sen’s Gaami.

Premalu is a youthful romantic comedy directed by Girish AD. Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju played the lead roles in this film that is set in Hyderabad. Critically acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran produced Premalu. The film released in Kerala on February 9th.

