SS Karthikeya acquires the rights of Malayalam Blockbuster

Premalu is a small film made in Malayalam and the film is doing wonders at the Kerala box-office. After receiving extremely good response, there is a huge demand for the rights of the film. The Malayalam version of Premalu is running with packed houses in cities like Hyderabad. Several top Tollywood producers have been in the race for the Telugu rights. SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya is said to have acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of the film and the dubbing works are in the final stages. Premalu will have a wide release on March 8th across the Telugu states on the eve of Maha Shivarathri. The film will also clash with Gopichand’s Bhimaa and Vishwak Sen’s Gaami.

Premalu is a youthful romantic comedy directed by Girish AD. Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju played the lead roles in this film that is set in Hyderabad. Critically acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran produced Premalu. The film released in Kerala on February 9th.