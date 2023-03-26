SSMB28 Release Date Locked

Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are super duper happy. The makers of his 28th movie under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas have officially announced the release date with a brand-new poster. It indeed is a double treat for the fans.

The much-awaited movie in this crazy combination will hit the marque for the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi on January 13, 2024. What better occasion can they get for this mega-budget entertainer? Moreover, Sankranthi is a positive sentiment for Mahesh Babu.

The poster presents Mahesh Babu in a stylish best avatar. He is seen walking gracefully and smoking a cigarette. This poster problem is from an action sequence, as we can observe some rowdies bending down before Mahesh Babu.

S Radhakrishna of Haarika & Hassine Creations is bankrolling the project on a grand scale with Pooja Hegde playing the lead actress.