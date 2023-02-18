Streak Of Shankar: Chiru’s Nataraj Act

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh’s family and action entertainer Bholaa Shankar is progressing briskly with its production works. The shoot of the movie is happening currently in Hyderabad.

Wishing everyone on Maha Shivratri, a motion poster called Streak Of Shankar has been unleashed. Chiranjeevi is seen performing Nataraj step in the motion poster. He appears fierce in it. Mahati Swara Sagar’s score is remarkable.

Produced by Anil Sukara’s AK Entertainments, Bholaa Shankar is being made on a grand scale with a high budget. Tamannah Bhatia is the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a crucial role as Chiranjeevi’s sister.