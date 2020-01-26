Summer 2020 is Packed: 15 Release this year

With Sankranthi 2020 season ending up successfully, several filmmakers are now targetting summer releases for their films. Summer 2020 is already packed with a bunch of releases. The season starts with Nani’s V which is aimed for March 25th release. Actors like Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna, Sharwanand, Nithiin, Ram, Rana Daggubati, Gopichand, Akhil are testing their luck during this summer. Over 15 films are hitting the screens this summer. Here are the tentative release dates of summer releases:
Nani’s V: March 25th
Sharwanand’s Sreekaram: April 2nd
Vaisshnav Tej’s Uppena: April 2nd
Ram’s Red: April 9th
Vijay’s Master: April 10th
Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story: April 17th
Sai Tej’s Solo Bathuke So Better: April 24th
Venkatesh’s Naarappa: May 1st
Ravi Teja’s Krack: May 8th
Pawan Kalyan’s Pink Remake: May 15th
Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog: May 22nd
Rana’s Virata Parvam: May release
Nithiin’s Rang De: May release
Akhil’s Film: April / May release
Gopichand’s Seetimaar: May release