Summer 2020 is Packed: 15 Release this year

With Sankranthi 2020 season ending up successfully, several filmmakers are now targetting summer releases for their films. Summer 2020 is already packed with a bunch of releases. The season starts with Nani’s V which is aimed for March 25th release. Actors like Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna, Sharwanand, Nithiin, Ram, Rana Daggubati, Gopichand, Akhil are testing their luck during this summer. Over 15 films are hitting the screens this summer. Here are the tentative release dates of summer releases:

Nani’s V: March 25th

Sharwanand’s Sreekaram: April 2nd

Vaisshnav Tej’s Uppena: April 2nd

Ram’s Red: April 9th

Vijay’s Master: April 10th

Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story: April 17th

Sai Tej’s Solo Bathuke So Better: April 24th

Venkatesh’s Naarappa: May 1st

Ravi Teja’s Krack: May 8th

Pawan Kalyan’s Pink Remake: May 15th

Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog: May 22nd

Rana’s Virata Parvam: May release

Nithiin’s Rang De: May release

Akhil’s Film: April / May release

Gopichand’s Seetimaar: May release