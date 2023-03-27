Supreme Court to hear Amaravati case on Tuesday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Amaravati capital on Tuesday. The case is related to the State government filing a revision petition against the judgment of the AP high court on March 3, 2022, where the court said that the state legislature is not competent to make laws on fixing or altering the capital.

The state government had challenged this observation of the AP high court. The supreme court had also asked the other parties in the case to file their affidavits for hearing and set the AP high court order in abeyance.

The state government had also challenged the AP high court order on the laws that were withdrawn by the state government. The court had given the judgement on the decentralisation of administration laws by the state government which were later withdrawn.

Though the state government informed the court that the decentralisation of administration laws were withdrawn, the court had gone ahead and gave a judgment finding fault with the state government. The government had challenged this observation of the high court too.

The state government is unwilling to spend over Rs 1 lakh crore on developing Amaravati, as per the estimates of the previous TDP government. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on moving to Visakhapatnam, which had been declared as the executive capital, leaving Amaravati as the legislative capital.

The chief minister had hinted at moving to Visakhapatnam in July this year. He had even told the investors at the recent Global Investment Summit that Visakhapatnam would be the capital of the state and invited the investors to come to the state with money.

In this backdrop, all eyes are on the Supreme Court which is scheduled to resume hearing on Tuesday.