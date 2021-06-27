Suresh Babu closes crucial deals

Veteran producer Suresh Babu is one producer who drives himself as per the situation. He made predictions about the theatrical market post coronavirus. He is co-producing two films with his brother Venkatesh: Naarappa and Drishyam 2. Both the films completed shoot and are ready for release. As per the update, the deals of Naarappa and Drishyam 2 are closed recently. The makers pocketed close to Rs 70 crores and both these films will skip the theatrical release.

Naarappa will be the first film to release and the movie will stream next month on Amazon Prime. Drishyam 2 will release on Disney Plus Hostar and the date is yet to be finalized. Suresh Babu is also holding talks with Netlflix to revise the digital deal of Viraata Parvam. Things are yet to be finalized. Rana Daggubati played the lead role in Viraata Parvam. Suresh Babu and SLV Cinemas are the producers. Netflix acquired the digital rights of the film for a decent price.