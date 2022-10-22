Suresh Babu has to speak out about Vizag Ramanaidu Land

It was a dream of legendary filmmaker Ramanaidu to have a film studio in Visakhapatnam. His family acquired 25 acres of land from the government of Andhra Pradesh. Now after YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his government decided to have the capital in Vizag, the leaders had an eye on the land of Ramanaidu Studio that is located near the beach side. The property comes with a stupendous view and the AP government tried its best to take over the land. Suresh Babu and his family is strict and decided to head for a legal battle. It was a strong no from Suresh Babu and he revealed this during several interviews that the land will not be donated or sold.

From the past few days there are speculations that YS Jagan purchased 5 acres of land from Suresh Babu. Some of the enthusiastic media houses also published that the government grabbed the land from the family of the Daggubatis. The veteran producer has been staying away from the media and he was not seen even during the promotions of his films. Before the discussion triggers debates and takes more ugly turns, Suresh Babu should respond about the issue.