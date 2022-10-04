Swathimuthyam Duration, Less Than 2 Hours

Locking an ideal runtime is very important, particularly for small to medium-range movies. Even a small portion of tedium brings negativity to the movie. Aware of this, the makers of Swathimuthyam starring Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma have locked less than two hours of runtime.

The total duration of Swathimuthyam is 118 minutes (1 hr 58 mins). Billed to be a hilarious romantic entertainer, the film discusses the topic of sperm donation which is taboo in India. Though Lakshman K Krishna is a debutant, he is said to have handled it sensibly in a hilarious manner.

Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments made the movie with superb production values and allocated a good budget. In fact, the visuals in the promos look grand. Mahati Swara Sagar’s music is going to be other highlight of the movie.