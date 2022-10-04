Ponniyin Selvan is a huge profitable project for Mani Ratnam

Legendary director Mani Ratnam worked on the script of Ponniyin Selvan for years and the film was made in two parts. One wondered how Mani Ratnam could convince so many actors for the film. The biggest surprise is that this periodic drama was shot in 140 days. The shoot of both the installments of Ponniyin Selvan is wrapped up in 140 days. The non-theatrical rights of the first installment alone were sold for Rs 120 crores. The first part is a huge hit in Tamil Nadu and the makers would pocket big with the film. In other territories, the film may recover the investments.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 will release in summer 2023 and the makers are yet to close the non-theatrical and theatrical deals. Mani Ratnam will wrap up the post-production work of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and will close the business deals. Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies will make huge profits through Ponniyin Selvan. The first installment itself left them in huge profits and the second part is a bonus. All the actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and Vikram are paid quite less when compared to the paycheque they are offered. Mani Ratnam convinced them and they signed the project for a less pay cheque respecting the legendary director.