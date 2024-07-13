x
Home > Politics

T Square: Hyderabad’s Answer to New York’s Times Square

Published on July 13, 2024 by

T Square: Hyderabad’s Answer to New York’s Times Square

The Telangana government is set to create ‘T Square’ in Raidurgam’s Knowledge City, drawing inspiration from the iconic Times Square in New York. An official from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) revealed that T Square will be an open plaza for communication, accessible to the public around the clock.

Despite the Raidurgam area already being a hub for major IT and BFSI companies employing nearly one million people, the TSIIC is pushing for further infrastructural development. The corporation aims to provide a more engaging environment for the young population in the Cyberabad area, utilizing the available communal space for this new square.

T Square is envisioned as an open plaza where local talents from various fields can organize events and concerts, fostering a vibrant community atmosphere.

Currently, TSIIC has called for proposals from architectural and transaction advisory services to develop the project. The concept is to create another key tourist attraction in the city, blending entertainment with urban space.

TSIIC is managing the bid process to identify and select suitable partners for the proposed project. Interested parties have until August 9th to submit their bids.

This ambitious project promises to add a new dimension to Hyderabad’s urban landscape, potentially rivaling its New York inspiration in vibrancy and appeal.

-Sanyogita

