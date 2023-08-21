The Telugu and Tamil film industries share a close bond, often witnessing directors, actors, and technicians migrating between them. Recently, a trend has emerged where Tamil directors shift to the Telugu film industry after facing challenges in the Tamil counterpart. With the recent news of director Murugadoss in discussions with Megastar Chiranjeevi for an upcoming movie, this topic has resurfaced for discussion.

Directors trying their luck in different language is not a new phenomenon. There are multiple reasons for this. Firstly, the directors are enticed by higher remuneration due to the expanded market. Secondly, Tamil directors, confined to specific genres in Tamil cinema, find the other film industry a platform to explore new styles. While these reasons are valid, some view this trend as Tamil directors seeking refuge in Tollywood only after fading from Kollywood’s spotlight.

Notable examples of Tamil directors entering the Telugu industry post-fade include:

Lingusamy: Known for super hits like “Run” and “Pandem Kodi,” Lingusamy faced a series of Tamil flops. He got a series of flops over a decade. Then he tried his luck in Telugu but his Telugu film “The Warriorr” (2022) did not yield success.

AR Murugadoss: Renowned for big-budget successes like “Ghajini” and “Thuppakki,” he too failed at Tollywood box office. When Mahesh Babu provided him an opportunity, he presented a lackluster and uninspiring concept in the form of “Spyder,” which ultimately met with failure at the box office. An underlying critique aimed at Murugadoss suggests that when he has robust script or innovative concept at hand, he promptly approaches Tamil superstar Vijay to get the project finalise, while reserving comparatively mediocre or experimental ideas for Telugu stars.

S. Shankar: Celebrated for films like “Bharateeyudu” and “Robo,” Shankar’s last two Tamil films – Snehitudu and “I” disappointed at the box office. His current Telugu project “RC15,” starring Ram Charan, indicates his shift towards a new horizon.

These instances exemplify a broader trend of Tamil directors seeking opportunities in Telugu cinema after their prominence wanes in their native industry. Beyond these examples, figures like KS Ravi Kumar, P. Vasu, and Dharani echo this trajectory.

Telugu film enthusiasts and critics alike ponder the decision-making process of Telugu heroes, who often opt for faded directors from the Tamil film industry rather than embracing the budding, innovative talent within their own region. The industry eagerly anticipates whether Telugu stars will recognize this trend and shift their focus towards nurturing new talents, rather than consistently relying on directors whose prominence has already waned.