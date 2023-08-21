Two Mega Announcements Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi tasted a massive debacle with Bhola Shankar. The veteran actor is on a break and he underwent a knee surgery in New Delhi. There are strong reports that the announcements about his upcoming films are kept on hold and Chiranjeevi would take a call at a later date. But the announcements are getting ready as per the prior plan. Chiranjeevi is also in plans to shoot for these films simultaneously.

Chiranjeevi will work with Kalyan Krishna in a comic entertainer. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela will produce this project and an announcement will be made tomorrow. Chiranjeevi also gave his nod for a socio-fantasy film to be directed by Vashistha. UV Creations will produce this project and an announcement about the film too will be made tomorrow.