New Update on Kantara Sequel

The massive success of Kantara made the team to work on the sequel. The film was made on a budget of less than Rs 20 crores and it minted over Rs 400 crores in the final run including all the languages. Rishab Shetty took a break and he commenced working on the script of the film this year. The shoot of the film will now start in November this year and Kantara 2 will have its release during the second half of 2024.

The film will be mostly shot in and around Mangalore. Hombale Films will produce this film which is planned on a massive budget. The makers gave a free hand for Rishab Shetty. Kantara 2 is a prequel. The team will officially announce the details of the cast and crew very soon.