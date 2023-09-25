Tamil music composer for Naga Chaitanya’s Next

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is all set to commence the shoot of his 23rd film and it is said to be the costliest film made in the actor’s career. Chandoo Mondeti will direct this romantic action drama and Sai Pallavi is roped in as the leading lady. The makers are said to have approached Anirudh to score the music for the film but the young composer is all occupied and did not commit the film.

Tamil sensational composer Santosh Narayanan has been approached and he signed the project. He composed music for Nani’s Dasara and he is working for Venkatesh’s Saindhav which is due for release. NC23 starts rolling in November and the film will release next year. GA2 Pictures will produce this film.