Home > Movie News

Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films

Published on May 25, 2025 by nymisha

Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films

pawan kalyan

The film shoots of Pawan Kalyan’s films are delayed as the actor-turned-politician is busy with AP politics. He finally decided to complete the pending shoots. The shoot of his long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been wrapped up recently and the film is slated for June 12th release. He has resumed the shoot of OG and the film’s shoot is planned to be completed by the end of June. The team will announce the release date of OG after Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases in theatres.

OG will release on September 25th during the Dasara holiday season. With all the Dasara biggies out of the race, OG would have a great advantage. Pawan Kalyan also has to complete the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The actor has allocated dates from July and he has plans to complete the entire shoot before the end of this year. He has to allocate 70-75 working days for the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. After completing all the formalities, the film will release during the summer season. The date will be finalized and announced after the release of OG in theatres.

