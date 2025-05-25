AP Government Cracks Down After Deadly Attack in Palnadu District

The recent double murder in Palnadu district has sparked serious concern from the state government. Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, who handles the district’s affairs, immediately stepped in to address this shocking incident that claimed two innocent lives.

After hearing about the brutal killings, Minister Gottipati wasted no time. He quickly contacted Machavaram MLA Julakanti Brahmareddy and the district police chief to understand what exactly happened. The minister wanted to know every detail about why this terrible crime took place and how it unfolded.

Right after gathering information, Gottipati called up Home Minister Anitha to discuss the serious situation. He made it crystal clear that anyone who encourages murder politics will face severe consequences, no matter how powerful they might be.

The tragic incident occurred near Bodalaveedu village in Veldurthi mandal. Two men named Venkateswarlu and Koteswar Rao were riding their motorcycle when a Scorpio vehicle deliberately rammed into them. Both victims died instantly at the spot. Police investigations revealed that the attacking vehicle belonged to TDP leader Venkat Ramayya. This attack appears to be connected to ongoing power struggles within different groups of the Telugu Desam Party.

Sources say two rival factions within TDP have been fighting for control in the area for quite some time. Venkat Ramayya’s group recently switched from YSRCP to TDP, which seems to have intensified existing rivalries. The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this senseless violence. Police have registered a case and started thorough investigations to bring the culprits to justice quickly.