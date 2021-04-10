TDP in defense mode after Sakshi Covid bombshell

In political mud-slinging, the YCP has retained its offensive style while the TDP is being forced to defend itself. In its latest attack, the Sakshi media have dropped a sensational bombshell by reporting that virus infections broke out in the TDP Tirupati campaign. Many TDP MLAs, former Ministers and leaders have tested Corona positive while taking part in the current Tirupati by-election campaign.

What more, Sakshi has reported that some of these TDP leaders got infected after they visited Tirumala along with their chief Chandrababu Naidu. These reports have triggered concerns among the TDP leaders and cadres who have been actively taking part in the poll campaign all these days. In the face of no alternative, the TDP has started issuing clarifications on this.

Former Minister KS Jawahar straightaway condemned the reports as false, saying that he got infected over a week ago and there was no truth in the Sakshi report. The baseless reports should be withdrawn immediately. Jawahar has even sent to the press the sample test report.

The others mentioned by Sakshi as having got the infection are MLA Gottipati Ravi, Anitha Rani, Sandhya Rani and others. Sakshi has stated that Anitha and Sandhya Rani tested positive after they visited Tirumala along with their party chief before starting the bypoll campaign.