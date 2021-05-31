Telangana cabinet takes key decisions

The State Cabinet met here on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The meeting was held at length, discussed in detail about several issues and took the decisions.

The State Cabinet has decided to extend the on-going lockdown for another ten days from May 31. As part of this, the Cabinet decided that relaxation period should be given from 6 AM to 1 PM. For those goes out during the relaxation period to come back homes, one-hour grace period till 2 PM is given. From 2 PM to 6 AM the next morning, lock down would be implemented strictly, the Cabinet decided.

In the back drop of Lockdown extension, relaxation hours and Covid, the cabinet has decided to allow registration of lands, properties under the Stamps and Registration department and vehicles registration under the Transport Department should be allowed during the working days.

The State Cabinet has discussed about the Covid situation in the State. It has reviewed the spread of the virus, treatment given to the victims and the measures taken by the Medical and Health department officials to contain the spread of the virus. The Medical and Health department officials informed the Cabinet that the Corona is gradually decreasing in the State. The Cabinet has instructed that the State Health secretary along with the Medical and Health officials should visit places like Madhira, Satthupalli, Alampur, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Maktal, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kodad, Huzurabad where Corona spread is more and are on the state Borders to review the situation and take the necessary measures.

The State cabinet also instructed the officials concerned to be alert following the reports that there is a possibility of a third wave and prepare proper action plans. The Cabinet also instructed the Medical and Health Department to review prevailing situation in all the Area, District and other hospitals and take measures for the infrastructure and facilities needed there.

The Cabinet approved the decision taken by the government to start medical colleges along with the nursing colleges at Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mehboobabad and Kothagudem. The Cabinet also sanctioned Nursing Colleges to the Medical Colleges already sanctioned. The Cabinet has decided to construct a super specialty hospital in Warangal in the existing Jail premises. The cabinet instructed the Home Department to shift the prisoners from the Warangal Jail to other Jails and handed over the premises to the Medical and Health department in a month’s time. The Cabinet also decided to select a sprawling area near Mamoonur and construct a Jail with all the latest amenities. The Cabinet has instructed the Home Department to prepare proposals for the construction of the new Jail and place before the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also decided to Vaccinate the students going abroad for the higher studies on a priority based on their Admission Letters. The Cabinet has instructed the Medical and Health department to prepare the guidelines in this regard.

The Cabinet also approved the state government’s decision to extend the existing BC reservation for another 10 years. The cabinet has decided to name the Necklace Road (5.5 Kms) here in Hyderabad as P V Narasimha Rao Marg to commemorate the end of Late PV’s Centenary Celebrations.

The Cabinet also decided to celebrate the State Formation Day following all the Covid Guidelines all over the State with limited number of people’s presence. It is decided that in the districts Ministers will pay tributes to the Martyrs and National Flag would be hoisted.

The Cabinet also discussed about farmers and agriculture in the advent of Monsoon season. The Cabinet expressed happiness over the State recording 3 Crores tonnes of Paddy production for two crops last year. The Cabinet instructed the officials concerned to ensure the supply of quality seeds, fertilizers and Pesticides as required by farmers. It wanted the Agriculture department to get its policies finalized on the matter.

The State Cabinet has instructed the Agriculture, Home, Intelligence departments to take stringent action against those preparing spurious seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. The Cabinet decided to sanction two Additional Directors posts in Agriculture department in tune with the agriculture extension increasing in the State. The Cabinet instructed the officials to identify lands to set up Food Processing Zones and nine to 10 Food Clusters to set up Food Processing Units.

The cabinet suggested that Rythu Bandhu Samithies should be activated; farmers training programmes should be conducted regularly in which Rythu Bandhu Samithies Presidents and district Agriculture officers should attended. The Cabinet also suggested that AEOs DAOs and Agriculture officers should discharge their duties with Rythu vedikas as the Centres and they should have regular interactions with the farmers. The Cabinet instructed the officials to create awareness among the farmers about cultivating Red Gram, Paddy and Cotton during the Monsoon season. The Cabinet also instructed that measures should be taken to add more Rice Mills in the State as the Paddy yield has increased. The cabinet has discussed the matter pertaining to the Centre not procuring the entire Paddy in the State and expressed its dissatisfaction over the Centre’s attitude. The Cabinet has decided to write a letter to the PM in this regard.

The Cabinet expressed satisfaction over 87 per cent of Paddy procurement happened so far and instructed the Civil Supplies department to complete the process in next four to five days. The cabinet also discussed about the demand for the fine variety of rice in the markets. The Cabinet estimated that since the demand for rice in the neighboring states decreased, it is better to go in for Cotton than Paddy in future, as it would get more profits. The cabinet suggested to the agriculture department to encourage Redgram Cultivation as it had more demand in the market.

The Cabinet also approved the state government’s decision to extend Rythu bandhu assistance from June 15 to 25 and deposit money in the farmers accounts as was done last summer. The Cabinet instructed revenue and Agriculture departments to update the details of lands, which moved from Part B to A. The Cabinet also asked the officials to focus more on increasing the strength of the soil.

The Cabinet also discussed the measures taken to get over the economic crisis arising out of Corona and to mobile resources. The Cabinet has instructed Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar to initiate measures to sell the government lands and houses under the Housing Board.