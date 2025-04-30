x
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move

Congress Government in Telangana is claiming credit for the Caste Census decision taken by Modi Sarkar. Congress scion, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have stressed, it was Telangana Government’s Caste Census issue which pushed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go for Caste Census.

“Telangana will serve as a model and blueprint for the Caste Census to be taken up by Indian Government. I’m confident that Caste Census will bring equality and therefore Congress party will support it wholeheartedly,” said Rahul Gandhi, welcoming NDA Govt’s decision to take up Caste Census in the next population Census.

Rahul Gandhi has been an ardent proponent of Caste Census and Congress supporters have been highlighting his efforts, on the occasion.

“The vision of Rahul Gandhi is getting fulfilled. It was under Rahul Gandhi’s guidance that Telangana Government took up Caste Census. We have braved many odds and even fought at national level to conduct Caste Census in Telangana. With Modi Govt taking decision to take up Caste Census, Telangana Government has emerged as the pioneer in Caste Census,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, thanking Centre for following youngest state in the issue of Caste Census.

CM Revanth Reddy said, Telangana will serve as a model for nationwide Caste Census and volunteered to provide any assistance to Centre in this regard for the successful implementation of Caste Census.

As Telangana Government had recently taken up Caste Census and also published the results, becoming the first state in India to do so, Congress top brass is reasoning, it is Revanth Reddy-led Congress Govt’s move, which built pressure on BJP and won over Prime Minister Modi to take the decision in favour of Caste Census.

