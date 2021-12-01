Telangana High Court grants permission to hike Ticket Prices

The ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh made the theatrical market reach rock bottom in the state. The situation is quite different in Telangana. The government asked the single screens to collect parking charges and also granted permission to screen the fifth show in the state when needed. The Telangana High Court today granted permission to hike the ticket prices by Rs 50 for big-budget films. The upcoming movies Akhanda, RRR, Pushpa and Radhe Shyam will utilize this ticket hike benefit.

This is a good move as the film industry is shattered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda will also have special premiere shows in Telangana while the screenings in Andhra Pradesh will commence only after 10 AM. For now, the big-budget films will have the advantage to hike the ticket prices in Telangana. Despite several celebrities urging the AP government number of times, they are strict on their stand and clarified that there would be no ticket price hike in the state.