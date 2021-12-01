Tollywood celebrities donate for AP Floods Victims

The recent untimely downpour across Andhra Pradesh shattered several regions. Several districts are flooded and the state suffered huge losses. The people of the state are suffering due to the devastating floods and several Tollywood celebrities stepped out to support the state during this tough time. All the top actors of Telugu cinema donated for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, NTR donated Rs 25 lakhs each for the AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Several other actors are expected to announce the funds soon.

