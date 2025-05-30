Telangana Hosts Miss World 2025 Amid Glamour & Controversy – Grand Finale Tomorrow

Hyderabad is all set to crown the 72nd Miss World tommrow in a glittering ceremony at HITEX Exhibition Centre, marking the climax of a month-long global event that put Telangana in the international spotlight. While the state government has pulled out all stops to showcase Telangana’s culture and tourism, the pageant has been shadowed by controversies, including allegations of misconduct and debates over public spending.

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, partnered with the Miss World Organization to host the event as part of a strategic push to boost global tourism. Over the past month, contestants explored iconic landmarks like Charminar, Ramappa Temple, and Ramoji Film City, with the government curating special cultural experiences to highlight the state’s heritage.

Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal highlighted that the event was an investment in Telangana’s global branding, with a dedicated segment in the finale showcasing the state’s attractions. Officials claim the exposure could attract long-term tourism and business opportunities.

Controversies Take Center Stage

Despite all the glamour and shine, the Miss World pageant has faced many Controversies and arguments. Milla Magee, who was Miss England, suddenly left the Miss World event and said she was treated badly. She claimed that she was made to feel like a “prostitute” and forced to entertain male sponsors during a dinner. The Miss World Organization denied her claims and even shared videos where Milla had praised Hyderabad earlier. The Telangana government took the matter seriously and started an investigation. Senior police officers checked CCTV footage and gave a report saying Milla’s claims were false. They said she had dinner with the family of an IAS officer, not with sponsors. But K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), an opposition leader, said the inquiry was not fair and accused the officials of ignoring Milla’s side and trying to blame her.

There was also criticism about how much money was spent on the event. The BRS party said the government spent around ₹200 crore on Miss World while saying they had no money to give pensions or pay salaries. Government officials replied that only ₹27 crore was from the state and the rest was given by sponsors. Still, many people asked why so much money was used when the state was facing financial problems.

Another controversy happened at the Ramappa Temple. In one part of the program, local women were seen washing the feet of the contestants. Some people found this act insulting and called it “degrading,” but others said it was just part of Indian hospitality. This scene started a big discussion on how Indian culture is shown in international events and whether such acts are a reminder of colonial times.

Dazzling Finale

Tomorrow’s grand finale promises an unforgettable spectacle, with the HITEX Exhibition Centre transformed into a glittering arena where 108 contestants will make their final walk under the global spotlight. The evening will feature breathtaking performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, while former Miss World Stephanie del Valle and Indian host Sachiin Kumbhar guide viewers through the high-stakes competition. A distinguished jury including actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood and business leader Sudha Reddy will evaluate the finalists across multiple rounds, culminating in the crowning moment when reigning queen Krystyna Pyszková passes on her crown. The production will showcase Telangana’s cultural richness through specially choreographed dance sequences and video montages of the contestants’ month-long journey across the state’s iconic locations. With elaborate stage designs, cutting-edge lighting, and a live orchestra, organizers have pulled out all stops to create a telecast worthy of Miss World’s legacy, set to broadcast simultaneously to 120 countries through Sony TV and digital platforms, marking defining moment in Hyderabad’s emergence as a global events destination.

As the grand finale unfolds tomorrow, all eyes will be on whether the crowning moment overshadows the controversies. With Bollywood performances, high-profile judges, and a global audience, Telangana hopes the pageant’s legacy will be remembered for its grandeur not the scandals.

For now, the state government stands firm, betting that the Miss World spotlight will pay off in tourism and investment, even as critics remain unconvinced.