Thug Life Controversy: Kamal Haasan says no Apology

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan has stated that he will not apologize fors his statement regarding the Kannada language, which has ignited a debate in Karnataka. While promoting his forthcoming film Thug Life, he expressed that “Tamil is the origin of Kannada.” The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has requested an apology from Kamal Haasan. Speaking to the media today in Chennai, the National Award recipient asserted, “I will apologize only if I did a mistake. If I am correct, no apology will be offered. This is how I live, so please don’t interfere with it.” His comments, made at the audio launch of the film directed by Mani Ratnam in Chennai, faced backlash from the citizens of Karnataka, leading pro-Kannada groups to protest against the actor for “offending the feelings of Kannadigas.”

The KFCC has warned that they will prohibit the screening of Thug Life in Karnataka if Kamal Haasan does not apologize. The film is scheduled for release on June 05, 2025. “I have received threats in the past. This country is democratic, and I support law and fairness. My affection for Karnataka, Andhra, and Kerala is genuine. Those who doubt it are driven by their own motives” told Kamal Haasan.