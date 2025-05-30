x
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Home > Movie News

Will Hari Hara Veera Mallu get a Ticket Hike?

Published on May 30, 2025 by swathy

Will Hari Hara Veera Mallu get a Ticket Hike?

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is hitting the screens on June 12th across the globe. Recently, Pawan Kalyan’s office issued strict instructions about the new guidelines to be followed for the ticket hike in Andhra Pradesh, AM Ratnam, the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has approached the government of AP through Telugu Film Chamber to get permission for ticket hike and special premiere shows. A clarity on this is expected very soon.

AM Ratnam also met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to request about the ticket hike in Telangana. The GO will be out very soon. The governments of both the Telugu states are expected to grant permission for special shows and ticket hikes. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and AM Jyoti Krishna. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. AM Ratnam is quoting big prices for the theatrical rights and the deals are yet to be closed.

