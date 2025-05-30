Will Hari Hara Veera Mallu get a Ticket Hike?

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is hitting the screens on June 12th across the globe. Recently, Pawan Kalyan’s office issued strict instructions about the new guidelines to be followed for the ticket hike in Andhra Pradesh, AM Ratnam, the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has approached the government of AP through Telugu Film Chamber to get permission for ticket hike and special premiere shows. A clarity on this is expected very soon.

AM Ratnam also met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to request about the ticket hike in Telangana. The GO will be out very soon. The governments of both the Telugu states are expected to grant permission for special shows and ticket hikes. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and AM Jyoti Krishna. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. AM Ratnam is quoting big prices for the theatrical rights and the deals are yet to be closed.