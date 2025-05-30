Is Rukmini Vasanth the next Big Actress in South?

In no time, the performance of Kannada beauty Rukmini Vasanth was well appreciated. Her performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati) received top class response. The actress has done several Kannada and Tamil films in the recent times. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in NTR’s upcoming movie Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel. The actress is yet to join the sets of the film. The recent news is that Rukmini Vasanth is considered for the heroine’s role in Trivikram’s upcoming movie that features Venkatesh in the lead role.

Rukmini Vasanth is also considered for the role of the heroine in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie that has Simbu in the lead role. Apart from these prestigious films, Rukmini Vasanth is also considered for many more Telugu and Tamil movies. With top directors like Mani Ratnam and Trivikram considering Rukmini Vasanth, the career of the actress is on a huge track. Rukmini Vasanth will soon enter the big league of actresses if she signs these prestigious films.