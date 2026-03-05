x
Home > Politics

Telangana Speaker Questions Kadiyam Srihari in Defection Case, Hearing of Danam Nagender Postponed

Published on March 5, 2026 by Sanyogita

Telangana Speaker Questions Kadiyam Srihari in Defection Case, Hearing of Danam Nagender Postponed
Telangana Speaker Questions Kadiyam Srihari in Defection Case, Hearing of Danam Nagender Postponed

The inquiry into the party defection moved forward on Thursday when the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly Gaddam Prasad Kumar questioned senior leader Kadiyam Srihari.

The hearing lasted for several hours and concluded on Thursday evening. The inquiry is part of the ongoing examination of complaints related to legislators who were accused of switching political parties.

Another legislator, Danam Nagender, was also scheduled to be examined in the same case. However, his hearing could not be completed. The Speaker has postponed the proceedings and asked him to appear again on March 7.

Officials said both sides involved in the case have been asked to be present for the continued proceedings. The Speaker is reviewing each petition and response carefully before arriving at a decision.

The issue of party defections has become a major political talking point in Telangana. Several legislators had earlier faced similar complaints. After examining their explanations, the Speaker had cleared them of the allegations.

The case involving Danam Nagender remains one of the final matters pending and once his hearing is completed the long-running controversy over the alleged defections is expected to conclude.

