Telangana to introduce insurance scheme for toddy tappers

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday decided to introduce an insurance scheme for toddy tappers in the state.

‘Geetha Karmikula Bhima’ (Insurance for toddy tappers) will be on the lines of Rythu Bhima, an insurance scheme for farmers which is already being implemented in the state.

KCR said that the insurance money of Rs 5 lakh will be deposited directly in the bank account of the family members in case a toddy tapper dies accidentally while collecting toddy from palm trees in the fields.

The CM instructed Telangana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Excise and Prohibition Minister V. Srinivas Goud to prepare guidelines for the new insurance scheme.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting in this regard at B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, KCR expressed his concern that there are unfortunate incidents of toddy tappers losing their lives due to accidental fall from the trees.

The CM said that it is the responsibility of the government to support the families of toddy tappers who died in such unfortunate incidents.

KCR said that the government is already providing ex-gratia to the victims’ families but there is a big delay.

Considering the plight of toddy tapper families, the government decided to extend insurance coverage and disburse the amount within a week to the bereaved families like the farmers’ families availing Rythu Bhima benefit.

CM KCR issued orders to the ministers and the Chief Secretary to take action in this direction.