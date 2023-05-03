Anirudh Irking Jailer Team?

Anirudh Ravichandran, who is a leading music director in the south industry is leaving directors in waiting mode. He is currently composing music for more than half a dozen of movies. Shankar’s Indian 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, AK62 and NTR30 are Anirudh’s upcoming big-budget films. With multiple big projects in his kitty, the music director is unable to finish music on committed time.

Jailer director Nelson thought of getting Jailer film tunes on time as Rajinikanth is part of the movie. But Anirudh is taking more time and even Rajinikanth personally called him for music. But to deliver some blockbuster music, any music director wants to get some settled amount of time and Anirudh is currently in that phase, taking much wanted time to give blockbuster tunes for Jailer. For now, the team of Jailer is left in waiting mode.